Man suspected of murdering 79-year-old woman at Lakeside home

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of murder Monday after a 79-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Lakeside, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 9400 block of Riverview Drive after receiving a report of battery, Lt. Joel Stranger said in a news release. Deputies detained a 50-year-old man, Arleigh Clifford Anderson, while they checked the home.

Deputies found an unresponsive woman with traumatic injuries, Stranger said. Deputies and firefighters tried lifesaving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

Authorities arrested Anderson and booked him into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder. Authorities were still investigating the motive.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office has not released the woman’s name.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.