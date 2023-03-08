Authorities seized drugs and illegal firearms at a residence in East County on March 7, 2023. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO — A stolen motorcycle traffic stop led to an apartment seizure of drugs and illegal firearms Tuesday in East County, authorities said.

The traffic stop occurred around 10:30 p.m. when law enforcement pulled over a motorcycle with an expired registration, Sgt. Colin Hebeler with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) stated in a news release Wednesday.

The driver, 37-year-old Michael Tesch, was taken into custody following a license plate check that confirmed the motorcycle as stolen, according to the sheriff’s official.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for Tesch’s apartment, located in the 13000 block of Interstate 8 Business in unincorporated El Cajon, Hebeler said. That’s where authorities inside found a loaded firearm that was not registered, about 12 ounces of methamphetmaine, eight ounces of fentanyl, 145 M30 fentanyl pills, about $2,700 in cash and other drug sales paraphernalia.

Tesch was arrested on suspicion of numerous felony charges related to illegal firearms possession, narcotics sales and auto theft, per SDSO. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail.