Man suspected of making ‘ghost guns’ in custody following SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man at the center of a 10-hour SWAT standoff is suspected of manufacturing ghost guns, police said Wednesday.

A 911 call about a man threatening a woman with a gun prompted police to surround an apartment near 2300 Cardinal Drive in Birdland beginning around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A SWAT team was called after the man retreated into an apartment and ignored repeated orders to surrender, SDPD Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

Officers worked for nearly 10 hours to de-escalate the situation. SWAT closed several blocks of Cardinal Drive, diverting traffic and frustrating some residents who were kept from their homes.

SDPD said during the investigation, officers learned the suspect, identified as Matthew Scott Lee, was allegedly manufacturing “ghost guns” inside his apartment. The standoff ended shortly after midnight when Lee surrendered, police said.

Lee was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, violating the conditions of his probation, committing a felony while out on bail and various charges related to the illegal manufacturing of firearms, police said in a Wednesday morning news release.

SDPD thanked the Birdland community for their patience while officers worked to take him into custody. Anyone with information that could help the investigation was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.