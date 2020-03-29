Man suspected of killing his wife is on the run

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife Sunday is believed to be on the run in the San Diego area, police said.

The suspect was identified as Francisco Uriarte, 37, who is suspected in the death of his wife at an apartment in the 500 block of Oxford Street, according to Lt. Dan Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Chula Vista police were called to the address at 1:38 a.m. Sunday after a report of a domestic violence in progress, Peak said.

“Upon arrival, officers located three children at the residence,” Peak said. “Officers were told (by) the children their mother and father had been in a physical fight.

“The children also told officers their dad had fled the scene and believed he killed their mother during the fight,” Peak said. “The children were not injured from the incident and are currently safe in protective custody.”

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of her family, Peak said.

“Francisco should be considered armed and dangerous,” Peak said. He was last seen wearing a large black overcoat, shorts and flip-flops, he said.

The suspect is also believed to have significant injuries to his hands and may try to seek medical attention, Peak said.

Uriarte is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, Peak said. Police are trying to find witnesses who may know of Francisco’s location, he said.