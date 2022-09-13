VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping a three-year-old boy from a home in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a woman returned to her home in the 900 block of Postal Way and discovered her son was missing, the department said in a news release. The babysitter told authorities they were not aware the child had been taken, and it did not appear the home had been broken into.

Before the boy went missing, the mother and her ex-boyfriend, against whom she had a restraining order, had a confrontation in the 600 block of Airport Road in Oceanside, where he smashed her car windows and left, according to the release.

Deputies searched for 46-year-old Donta Law near his ex-girlfriend’s home and areas he is known to visit.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Law dropped off the child to his mother at the Oceanside Transit Station in the 200 block of Tremont Street, the release stated. Deputies returned the boy to his mother, but Law was not found.

Law is wanted on felony charges: vandalism and kidnapping. He is described as 5’6″ with a medium build, short black hair, a mustache and a goatee.

Anyone with information on Law or his whereabouts was asked to call the department at 858-565-5200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.