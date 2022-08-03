SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of injuring a gas station employee before threatening employees at a McDonald’s, San Diego police said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police received a call about a man with a gun who was threatening employees at the fast-food restaurant at 4711 Mission Boulevard in Pacific Beach, a SDPD Watch Commander said.

After police were called, the man fled the restaurant and attempted to hide from police under a bridge near Interstate 5 and an In-N-Out restaurant at 2910 Damon Avenue, SDPD said.

After a brief search with assistance from SDPD’s ABLE helicopter, the man was eventually detained by officers around 8:50 a.m.

The man is suspected of shooting a gas station employee on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach with a non-lethal gun, police said. The gas station employee suffered an injury to his forehead.

