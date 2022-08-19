VISTA, Calif. — A man suspected of following a woman to her Vista home and exposing himself to the victim was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Anton Hill, 23, was taken into custody and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of indecent exposure, Sgt. Alfred Gathings with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 1 p.m. when a woman wrapping up her grocery store trip in Oceanside was driving home to Vista and noticed a stranger following her, per the sheriff’s official. He then exposed himself to the woman before driving off in his car.

Deputies responded to the woman’s home after the woman called 911, searching the area for the suspect who was not found, Gathings said.

Detectives were later able to identify the suspect as Hill after talking to the victim and finding surveillance photos that captured the criminal act.

Authorities went to interview Hill at his home in Oceanside, where he admitted to the indecent exposure crime.