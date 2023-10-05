VISTA, Calif. — A man who attempted to avoid deputies during a pedestrian stop was arrested Wednesday in Vista on suspicion of possessing a ghost gun, authorities said.

Clinton Bailey, 51, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, Sgt. Seung Park with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Thursday. He faces charges of possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition, as well as five felony warrants.

The arrest occurred around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Citrus Avenue, where authorities stopped a man who had multiple felony warrants, according to law enforcement.

“The man attempted to avoid the deputies. He was located and taken into custody following a foot pursuit. The man was found to be in possession of a ghost gun and loaded magazine,” Park said.

Ghost guns make it harder for law enforcement to investigate or solve a crime since they are not marked with serial numbers, unlike legal firearms, the sheriff’s department said.

The Vista Gang Enforcement Team has confiscated 16 ghost guns since the beginning of the year, per SDSO.