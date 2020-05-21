Man suspected of DUI in crash that sent 2 to hospital

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) – A man is accused of being intoxicated when he rear-ended a rideshare car on Interstate 8 in East County, sending the Uber driver and his passenger to the hospital.

The 24-year-old DUI suspect was being held on $100,000 bail Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 8, east of Baltimore Drive in La Mesa, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

Stephen Briseno of El Cajon was driving a 2009 Cadillac CTS eastbound, reportedly at a high speed, when the sedan rear-ended a 2017 Honda Civic driven by a 36-year-old Uber driver, Garrow said. The impact caused the Uber driver to lose control and the car overturned, the officer said.

The Uber driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, along with his 22-year-old female passenger, who suffered minor injuries, Garrow said. Investigators believe the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Briseno was uninjured, “but did exhibit signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” Garrow alleged.

Briseno was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injuries and was booked into San Diego Central Jail, with arraignment scheduled for May 29.