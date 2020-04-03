Man suspected of DUI, hit-and-run after crashing into light pole

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was in custody Thursday evening on suspicion of drunken driving and hit-and-run after police said he hit a light pole that toppled over and hit a 68-year-old woman.

The suspect was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado northbound in the 4800 block of Genesee Avenue, south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, about 3:35 p.m. when he veered to the left and struck a raised center median, then over corrected to the right, causing the truck to roll over and strike a light pole, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The light pole separated at the base, struck the woman walking on the sidewalk and came to rest on the eves of a roof of a residence near the intersection of Genesse and Sauk avenues, Heims said.

The pedestrian sustained a deep cut to the back of her head and a scratch on her left arm. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

The driver and a 25-year-old passenger ran from the truck after the accident.

The passenger had the skin torn off his right arm from wrist to elbow. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

The driver, identified as Pedro Matias-Perez, was later arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI and felony hit-and-run.