SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old male suspected of driving under the influence has been taken into custody after a collision with a bicyclist, authorities said.

According to officials with SDPD, the incident occurred Sunday around 4:43 p.m. in the 3400 block of N. Mountain View Dr. The 28-year-old driver is suspected of striking the north curb line of the roadway before hitting a utility pole and then continuing westbound. The driver then is believed to have struck the bicyclist from behind, causing the rider to be ejected from the bike.

Police say the 61-year-old bicyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The 28-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital for complaints of pain.

The unidentified driver was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The matter remains under investigation by the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division Investigators.