Man suspected of carrying loaded ‘ghost gun’ in satchel at South Bay store

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having a loaded ghost gun in his satchel while shopping at a clothing store in National City, authorities said.

The National City Police Department responded to a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. about a loaded gun found in a customer’s bag at a Ross Dress for Less on 3420 Highland Ave, according to Sgt. Wade Walters. The 22-year-old man had initially forgotten his satchel in the changing area, Walters said. As the store’s employees were cleaning up the changing room, they found a loaded gun in his bag and reported it to police.

When the man came back and asked for his satchel, the store told him they had called police, according to authorities. Officers arrived at the scene and took him into custody as the 22-year-old was walking around the store.

National City police confirmed the weapon found as a 9mm ghost gun, with an extra 34-round magazine.