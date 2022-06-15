A man was arrested on June 15, 2022, after a string of burglaries at schools in the East County area.(San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected in a string of school burglaries in the East County area was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Adam Megill, 18, was arrested after detectives obtained a search warrant and found several stolen items from the burglaries at his home in the 7700 block of Calle De La Estrella in Pine Valley, Sgt. John West of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary.

Numerous schools were burglarized over the past several months in the Alpine, Lakeside and Santee areas, with the thief stealing several computers and tablets, according to authorities.

“The suspect used a powder actuated nail gun to break windows and gain entry to the schools in most of the burglaries,” West said.

If anyone has information on the incidents, they are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.