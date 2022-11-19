CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man believed to be armed with a handgun locked himself inside his bedroom with his 2-year-old son on Saturday and refused to come out, said the Carlsbad Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7 a.m. on the 6900 block of Clearwater Street and conducted a welfare check. Police said the man refused to communicate, which prompted them to call in the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Crisis Negotiations Team.

After about four hours, police said the man peacefully surrendered and the child was recovered unharmed. The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was taken into custody and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for False Imprisonment from a prior incident, criminal threats, having an unregistered firearm and delaying an Officer.

The Carlsbad Police Department thanked the Oceanside Police Department for providing assistance.