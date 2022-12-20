SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to rob a bank Monday in the Mission Valley East neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. at 5664 Mission Center Road, where a white man walked into the Union Bank and demanded money from the bank tellers, but they refused to give him cash, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release.

The man, described as having brown hair with black-rimmed glasses and wearing a navy blue shirt, Khaki cargo shorts, long white socks and black/white shoes, left the store walking eastbound.

Anyone with information related to the attempted robbery is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.