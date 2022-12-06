SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 36-year-old man suspected of taking a San Marcos homeowner’s goat and then attempting to escape with it on the resident’s dune buggy was arrested Monday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at a home located near Coronado Hills Drive, where a 79-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife were alerted by their goats and dogs making noises outside, Lt. Michael Arens with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. That’s when they saw a man, later identified as Alexander Belinsky, trying to steal one of their goats and attempted to stop him, but the couple was pushed to the ground.

Belinsky proceeded to a dune buggy found on the property and tossed the goat in the passenger seat, according to the sheriff’s official. As he tried to start the vehicle, Belinsky was confronted by the 79-year-old man who had retrieved a rifle for protection.

“Belinsky got out of the dune buggy, charged at the husband and grabbed his rifle. During the struggle, the rifle went off, hitting Belinsky,” Arens said.

Upon arrival, deputies arrested Belinsky who was then taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The 79-year-old man suffered cuts on his hands while the wife was not hurt.

Belinsky was arrested on suspicion of robbery, elder abuse, attempted vehicle theft, residential burglary, animal cruelty and battery, authorities said.