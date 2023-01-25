SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of attempting to rob a bank last week in National City.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 in a Bank of America located at 235 East 8th Street, the FBI San Diego stated in a release Wednesday.

An unknown man had entered the bank, approached the teller and presented a demand note, according to law enforcement officials. When the teller did not provide any money, the man left the bank on foot.

The FBI San Diego described the man as Hispanic, around 6 feet tall, slender build, short dark hair, with a goatee and a mole on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a Puma baseball cap, black puffy jacket and black pants.

If anyone has information concerning this case, please contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. You can also submit a tip at: SDCrimeStoppers.org.