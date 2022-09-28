EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of driving into a patrol car during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Ruben Quintana, 33, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, Lt. K. MacArthur stated in a news release. He was later booked into jail.

Around 10:20 a.m., officers were conducting enforcement near 400 West Main Street, where there was recent drug activity, per ECPD. That’s when police recognized Quintana, who is currently on probation for assault with a deadly weapon, leaving a room at the Travelodge motel, located at 425 West Main Street.

Authorities witnessed the suspect leave in a vehicle and commit a California Vehicle Code violation, prompting officers to pull the car over at a gas station parking lot.

“As the officers pulled in behind him, Quintana put his vehicle in reverse and hit the patrol car as they were attempting to get out of it,” MacArthur said.

During the investigation, police found that the person at the motel room where Quintana visited was also on probation and currently using a San Diego County homeless voucher to stay at the motel.