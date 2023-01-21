Vehicles caught fire near the back lot of San Diego Fire Station 21 in Pacific Beach on Jan. 7, 2023. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of setting multiple fires at a Pacific Beach fire station earlier this month has been identified and arrested, said the San Diego Police Department.

Brett Hoffman, 33, was taken into custody at Mission Boulevard and Pacific Beach Drive around 1:40 p.m. on Friday and was booked into County Jail on multiple counts of arson to property.

On Jan. 7, a fire was reported behind San Diego Fire-Rescue Station 21, located at the 4200 block of Mission Boulevard in Pacific Beach, which involved a watercraft belonging to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Division.

Later the same morning, another fire was reported at the same location, which involved another lifeguard vehicle and two other vehicles.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) was called to the scene to investigate and have been working on this case since the incidents occurred, according to police. During the investigation, officials gathered evidence and identified Hoffman who authorities believe committed both arsons.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call MAST at 619-619-236-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.