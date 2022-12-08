LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man suspected of arson in Lemon Grove is being sought by law enforcement, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Thursday released images from a Nov. 19 surveillance video showing a man preparing and lighting material near the lobby of the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive just after 12 p.m.

A staff member at a long-term residential treatment facility near the scene of the fire was able to react quickly and put out the flames, which caused minimal damage to the lobby door, Sgt. Anthony Portillo stated in a news release.

“This swift action saved the lives of the women and children inside of the building,” Portillo said.

A man suspected of arson in Lemon Grove on Nov. 19, 2022, is wanted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

The suspected arsonist was last seen carrying a bag and guitar with a black tank top, blue camouflage pants, a dark green baseball cap and black shoes with white laces and white trim, according to officials. He has also been seen along San Diego trolley platforms in East County.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.