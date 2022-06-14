SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of a man suspected in a shooting outside of a bar in San Marcos last month.

The shooting happened on May 1 around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of 49’er Bar and Grill in the 500 block of W. Mission Road, where deputies found a man who had been shot at, Detective David Arnold of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release Tuesday. No one was reported injured at the scene.

Authorities searched the area but were unable to find the suspected shooter who is described by the sheriff’s official as a Hispanic man standing between 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 8 tall, weighing 170 pounds and with black hair. He was wearing a white surgical mask, glasses, gold chain, black shirt, black pants and white shoes during the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspected shooter or this incident is urged to contact the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200.