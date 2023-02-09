OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man suspected of shooting and killing a 29-year-old in an Oceanside park was arrested last week, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred on Dec. 9 around 4:08 p.m. within Balderrama Park, which is located at 709 San Diego Street in the East Side Capistrano neighborhood, Jennifer Atenza with the Oceanside Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

Officers responded to a caller reporting about a man spray-painting gang graffiti within the park, hearing numerous gunshots in the area and a man down in the street, according to police. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the injured man.

The victim, identified as Carlos Gutierrez, died due to multiple gunshot wounds, Atenza confirmed.

On Feb. 2, Joshua Parker, 18, of Oceanside, was arrested on suspicion of the homicide, police said.



If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, they are asked to contact Detective Jennifer Torres at (760) 435-4790 or email jetorres@oceansideca.org. You may also provide information anonymously through the Anonymous Tip Line at (760) 435-4730.