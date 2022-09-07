SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in searching for a man suspected in the June killing of a 60-year-old man in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood.

Franklin Lamberth, 45, is wanted by the San Diego County Crime Stoppers and San Diego Police Department after Edward Manier was stabbed to death in a business parking lot, Crime Stoppers stated in a release Wednesday.

Police confirmed the incident occurred on June 19 in the early morning, when the attacker fatally stabbed Manier in the 4400 block of Convoy Street and then escaped from the scene.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers with information that leads to the arrest of Lamberth who is described as a Black male, 5-feet-8-inches and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



Anyone with information on the location of this suspect is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.