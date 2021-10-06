Suspect in deadly shooting outside Grantville bar arrested in Ohio

SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old El Cajon man was arrested in Ohio on suspicion of murder in a shooting outside a Grantville bar in September.

Jason Twyman, a 40-year-old La Mesa man, died at the hospital on Sept. 15 after he was shot days earlier in a crowded bar parking lot. San Diego police got multiple 911 calls around 1 a.m. on Sept. 12 and responding officers found Twyman on the ground outside JT’s Tavern on Mission Gorge Road.

The San Diego Police Department shared a description of a car that the shooter was believed to have gotten away in. On Wednesday, SDPD said a suspect had been arrested in the case.

San Diego homicide investigators traveled to Ohio after highway patrol officers there took Alvin Wilson into custody Sept. 27 for unrelated charges. SDPD said Wilson was later charged on suspicion of Twyman’s murder but detectives didn’t say how they identified Wilson as the suspect.

Investigators also haven’t revealed what led up to the shooting.