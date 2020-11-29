Man survives crash that split car in half in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man walked away from a crash in Chula Vista Sunday that left his car split in two pieces, according to police.

Officers with the Chula Vista Police Department said the driver lost control of his car and hit a tree near the intersection of Del Rey Boulevard and North Rancho Del Rey Parkway early Sunday morning. A spokesperson said officers found the car split in half with the driver still inside.

First responders helped the driver out of the car. He was alert and walking and appeared to have only minor injuries, according to police.

Officers did not have information to release about what caused the crash.