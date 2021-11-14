Man surrenders from flaming car after crashing during police chase

SAN DIEGO — A man stuck his arms out of his flaming car and surrendered to officers after he hit another driver during a high speed chase on a San Diego freeway late Saturday.

The chase started around 11:30 p.m. in El Cajon, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs. The driver headed west on state Route 94 with officers trailing behind him, eventually changing freeways in the Mira Mesa area and heading south on Interstate 15.

Video from Sideo.tv shows the driver was speeding south near Aero Drive in Serra Mesa when he rear-ended another sedan, causing both vehicles to spin out and crash. As the other driver came to a stop on the side of the road, the chase suspect continued down the freeway. He came to a stop a short time later, however, as heavy smoke poured from the front of his car.

Video shows officers approach the man’s vehicle, which ended up on the right side of the freeway, with their guns drawn and a police dog barking. Flames were visible from the hood of the car as the man stuck out his arms in surrender, then stepped out and backed toward CHP. An officer put him in handcuffs, and once they confirmed there was no one else in the car, authorities put out the blaze with fire extinguishers.

Meanwhile, an officer spoke to the woman who was rear-ended. She was alert when discussing the crash with police and was able to walk under her own power across the closed freeway lanes with an officer to be checked out by medics. There was no official word on whether she suffered any injuries, and FOX 5 has reached out to CHP to learn more.

Officials have not publicly said what started the chase.