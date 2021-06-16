Man suffers life-threatening injuries in bar fight

SAN DIEGO — Deputies took a man into custody on Wednesday morning after his uncle suffered life-threatening injuries in a bar fight, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said its deputies responded to a call Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. about a fight at Shooters Cocktails on Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley. First responders found 61-year-old Raymond Bermudez Jr. suffering from a head wound.

Paramedics took Bermudez to a hospital but deputies say he is not expected to survive his injuries.

Through their investigation, deputies learned 30-year-old Ronald Francis Valdez exited the bar with Bermudez, who is Valdez’s uncle.

“An argument ensued and Valdez assaulted Bermudez causing his life-threatening condition. Valdez fled the scene prior to deputies arriving,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force located Valdez early Wednesday morning and arrested him near his residence on suspicion of 243(d) PC – Battery with Serious Bodily Injury.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.