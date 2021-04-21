Man suffers brain bleed after crashing into parked car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 56-year-old driver suffered severe injuries when he crashed into a car parked on a University City street, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on Governor Drive near Mercer Street, west of Genesee Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 56-year-old man was behind the wheel of a westbound 1998 Plymouth Voyager van when, for unknown reasons, he veered to the right and struck a 2002 Nissan Maxima sedan that was parked on the street, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, including a “major brain bleed” and fluid in his upper abdomen, the officer said. An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.

Nobody else was hurt in the crash.

