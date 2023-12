SAN DIEGO — First responders on Thursday are working to rescue a man who slipped and fell under broken concrete sections on the side of a cliff in Ocean Beach, fire officials said.

Around 3:42 p.m., a rescue team reported to Cable St. and Orchard Ave. about a medical emergency, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

The victim is in stable condition as crews work on a plan to remove the man, firefighters said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.