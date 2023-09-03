SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a COASTER train near Mission Hills Sunday afternoon, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fatal collision occurred around 3:25 p.m. on the tracks near at the intersection of Pacific Highway and W Washington Street, according to SDSO Sgt. Jason King.

When San Diego police officers were dispatched to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from critical injuries after being hit by a northbound COASTER train. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the events that led to the collision remain unknown at this time. It has not been disclosed if drugs or alcohol have been ruled out as a contributing factor in the crash.

According to King, the Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit will be handling the investigation, as they handle incidents along the routes of the North County Transit District.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will also be working to make an identification of the man, as well as determine cause of death.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to call the SDSO non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.