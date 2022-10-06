File – A California Highway Patrol logo is seen on the door of an officer’s vehicle. (Photo credit to California Highway Patrol)

SAN DIEGO — A 31-year-old-man died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to change a tire on the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision, which occurred around 3:08 a.m. on southbound Interstate 805, north of Adams Avenue, happened after the motorist stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder, said CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias.

The vehicle was partially in the slow lane, according to CHP.

A 22-year-old male driver struck the man and remained on the scene to cooperate with CHP officers. According to investigators, there was no suspicion of drug or alcohol use by the individual.

A traffic alert was issued and the far right lane of the freeway was temporarily shut down.

An investigation is ongoing as police wait for the deceased man’s toxicology report to determine if he was under the influence at the time of the incident.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of his family.