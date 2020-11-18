Man hit by passenger train in Little Italy

A passenger train struck a 50-year-old man Wednesday in the area of West Ash Street and Kettner Boulevard in the Little Italy district of San Diego, a sheriff’s lieutenant says. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A passenger train struck a pedestrian in Little Italy late Wednesday afternoon.

The Coaster train hit the man in the area of West Ash Street and Kettner Boulevard shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim was taken to UC San Diego Health with major injuries, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. He reportedly was conscious when paramedics arrived, Officer John Buttle said.

Police shut down traffic lanes on various streets in the area to allow access for emergency vehicles and investigators.

North County transit said all service is expected to be delayed for up to two hours. Northbound Coaster 655 has been canceled due to the incident.

#NCTDAlert: Northbound COASTER 655 has been canceled due to the trespasser incident near the Santa Fe Depot Station. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/s8VoSGsuFp — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) November 19, 2020

