SAN DIEGO — A 23-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital late Monday evening after being struck by a car in San Diego’s Fairmont Park neighborhood, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Home Avenue.

An initial investigation revealed that the 23-year-old pedestrian was walking across Home Avenue at the intersection with Federal Avenue when a 49-year-old female driving a Toyota Camry came through the intersection. Police say that the woman, who was southbound, did have a green light at the time.

The man was taken to the hospital with an open fracture to his left tibia and fibula, as well a closed fracture to his right lower leg.

At this time, police do not believe the driver was under the influence.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this collision is encouraged to reach out to the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.