Man stabs victim on Hillcrest bridge, rides off on bike

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 32-year-old man is expected to survive a stab wound to the abdomen after being attacked by a suspect who rode up on a bicycle and assaulted him on a bridge in the Hillcrest community of San Diego, police said.

The victim was with friends on the Vermont Street Bridge when the bicyclist rode up about 9 p.m. Saturday and stabbed him once in the abdomen, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect rode away southbound on the bridge. Paramedics rushed the 32-year-old man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No description of the suspect was available. San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the assault to call them at 888-580-8477.