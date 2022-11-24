SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed Thursday while walking through a construction site in downtown San Diego, according to police.

The stabbing happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a construction site located near 1600 Russ Boulevard, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander David O’Brien.

Police said a 47-year-old man was walking through the construction site when another man approached him and began stabbing him.

The victim was able to escape from the suspect and flag down officers to help. The victim told police that was no altercation or conversation between the two men prior to the attack, O’Brien said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He suffered five stab wounds to his right arm, abdomen, back and left knee, according to SDPD.

The suspect was described to police as a black man wearing dark clothing, standing approximately six feet, three inches tall.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information on the attack was asked to contact SDPD’s central division at 619-744-9500 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.