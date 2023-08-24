Police car on the street at night.

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed while walking in the San Ysidro neighborhood Thursday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 33-year-old Hispanic man was walking on the 4600 block of Border Village Road around 2:30 a.m. when a Hispanic man riding a black bicycle approached him.

Authorities say a verbal altercation ensued and the suspect on the bike stabbed the victim in the right forearm with a knife. The suspect reportedly left the area riding westbound on Border Village Road.

The victim was uncooperative with officers and provided conflicting statements throughout the investigation, SDPD explained. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SDPD’s Southern Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.