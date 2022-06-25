SAN DIEGO – A man was stabbed Friday evening while waiting on an MTS trolley platform in Lincoln Park, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:10 p.m. at a trolley platform in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue, according to Sgt. Daniel Caropreso with the San Diego Police Department. The victim was assaulted by multiple suspects and was stabbed twice during the attack.

Sgt. Caropreso said that the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

During the initial investigation, San Diego Police officers made contact with an 18-year-old suspect who ultimately returned to the scene and was arrested.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to reach out to police or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.