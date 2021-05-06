Man stabbed while sleeping on street in Lincoln Park area

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 43-year-old homeless man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed four times early Thursday morning while sleeping on a street in the Lincoln Park area, police said.

The stabbing happened shortly before 1:20 a.m. on Willie James Jones Avenue, just north of Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was sleeping near a wall when he was awakened by a man stabbing him three times in the side and once in the right rib area, Heims said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a thin man with a ponytail who was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jumpsuit.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the stabbing.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News