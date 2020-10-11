Man stabbed twice in Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) – A family row ended with a man being stabbed Sunday in Pacific Beach.

Investigators say the relatives were in a park at Crown Point at midnight when an argument broke out. It’s unclear what the disagreement was about, but a 25-year-old man ended up with two stab wounds, police said.

“Everyone fled in different directions,” said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department, describing how the family members dispersed along the 3700 block of Crown Point Drive.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition, he said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SDPD Northern Division at 858-552-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.