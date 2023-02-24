FALLBROOK, Calif. — A man who was assaulted in North County on Thursday died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

Deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Station received a call reporting an individual had been stabbed with a knife at the 5200 block of Mission Road around 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies located a man in his late 30s with what appeared to be a puncture wound to his upper chest. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased despite life-saving efforts by staff.

The sheriff’s department said deputies searched the area where the assault occurred and located two male subjects hiding in nearby brush.

Witness statements and video surveillance obtained from local businesses confirmed the subjects detained are the suspects involved in the incident, according to authorities. One suspect is 38-years-old and the other is 28-years-old.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation.

The relationship between the victim and suspects, whose identities have not yet been released, is unknown at this time. At this point in the investigation, the identity of the victim is also currently unknown.

The sheriff’s department said the motivation and circumstances are still under investigation.