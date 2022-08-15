NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Detectives with the National City Police Department are investigating after finding a man fatally stabbed early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to 45 E. 26th Sreet around 3:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Sgt. Vincent Fernando with NCPD. Upon arrival, police found a 69-year-old man “gravely wounded” inside of the establishment located on E. 26th Street.

EMS medics were called to the scene but the man was later pronounced dead. The name of the victim will be released after next of kin has been notified, police said Monday afternoon.

During an initial investigation, a witness came forward and stated that they had seen a suspect headed northbound in the 2300 block of A Avenue following the incident. The suspect in this stabbing, Samantha June Gordon, was later found and detained on the property of a local auto dealership.

The woman was medically cleared and taken to the National City Police Department headquarters for processing.

Officials say Gordon will then be charged on suspicion of murder and booked into the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Center.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is encouraged to reach out to police at 619-336-4457. Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.