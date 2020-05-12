Man stabbed to death in Lakeside identified

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Authorities Monday publicly identified a man who was fatally stabbed in Lakeside last week.

Deputies were called to the 8200 block of Jema Way, off Winter Gardens Boulevard, around 12:35 a.m. Friday after receiving reports that a man was stabbed during a fight with neighbors, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Arriving deputies found 32-year-old Justyn Nicholas Preston suffering from traumatic injuries, Seiver said. Preston was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested 23-year-old Julia Gonzalez Friday and booked her into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility for one count of murder.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal fight.