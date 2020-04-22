Man stabbed to death in Hillcrest identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 60-year-old transient who was fatally stabbed last week in Hillcrest.

Officers responding to a report of an assault near the intersection of Front and West Washington streets at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday found Shawn Puzzo of Tucson, Arizona, mortally wounded, according to police.

Medics took Puzzo, who had lived on the streets of San Diego for several years, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, homicide Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Based on a witness description of two men possibly involved in the fatal assault, officers detained Willie Gray, 64, of Louisiana, and Darcell Moore, 39, of San Diego. Detectives questioned the pair, then arrested them on suspicion of murdering Puzzo.

Dobbs declined to disclose what is believed to have motivated the stabbing, citing concerns about compromising the case prior to its resolution in court.

The victim and suspects were acquainted, according to Dobbs.

“We aren’t sure just how well they knew each other, but they were not complete strangers,” the lieutenant said Tuesday.

Gray and Moore were being held in San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for May 1.