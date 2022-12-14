SAN DIEGO — San Diego police on Wednesday identified a man who was stabbed to death in Barrio Logan over the weekend.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, 31-year-old Miguel Angel Gonzalez-Valdez was found on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue with stab wounds to his upper body, according to police. Officers performed first aid, but the Lemon Grove resident died at the scene.

Police detained a man who was with Gonzalez-Valdez at the time of the stabbing, but later released him.

Homicide detectives are investigating and looking for any surveillance video or witnesses who may be able to provide information on what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.