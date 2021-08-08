Man stabbed to death at North County nursery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was arrested on suspicion of murdering an Escondido man at a North County nursery, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies got a call around 8 p.m. Saturday about a 33-year-old man getting attacked at the nursery on Rainbow Creek Road in Fallbrook, according to Homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

They found Ismael Alberto Resendiz suffering from stab wounds, Seiver said. Resendiz was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Luis Enrique Muniz, a 57-year-old man who lives at the nursery, was identified as a suspect in the stabbing, the lieutenant said. Muniz was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The motivation and circumstances of the killing were under investigation by the sheriff’s homicide unit, Seiver said.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call 858-285- 6330, after hours at 858-565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

