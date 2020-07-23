Man stabbed to death after 911 call about argument

Police taped off a gate in University Heights after a deadly stabbing nearby.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police detained and questioned a man after a deadly stabbing in the University Heights area early Thursday morning, police said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 3:45 a.m. from a man who reported seeing two men arguing outside on Howard Avenue between Alabama and Mississippi streets, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 60s, on the ground suffering from serious injuries, Martinez said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

Officers searched the area and detained one man for questioning, Martinez said. No details about that man were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the fatal stabbing were under investigation.