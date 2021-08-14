Man stabbed several times in Teralta West neighborhood

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 31-year-old man was stabbed in the back multiple times in the Teralta West neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The attack happened at around 8 p.m. Friday in the 4350 block of University Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Heims said.

No other details about the stabbing were immediately released.

Mid City Division detectives were investigating.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News