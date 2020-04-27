Man stabbed several times in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Police Monday were searching for a man who stabbed another man several times in the chest in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.

The stabbing was reported around 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Sampson Street, near Interstate 5, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from at least one stab wound to the chest, Delimitros said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, which were not believed to be life- threatening, the officer said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.