Man stabbed outside 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the arm Wednesday morning outside a Midway District 7-Eleven, police said.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 5:35 a.m. near the 7-Eleven on Sports Arena Boulevard near Camino Del Rio West, west of Interstate 5, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.

Officers responded to the scene and found that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed in the arm, Foster said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told officers the victim and a suspect were arguing before the stabbing occurred, she said. The victim declined to provide additional details.

A suspect description was not immediately available.