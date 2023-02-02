SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed in the neck on a trolley downtown Wednesday, said the San Diego Police Department.

The incident occurred around 11:18 p.m. at 300 W. C St. The suspect, a 32-year-old Hispanic man, allegedly got off the trolley and took a few steps away before turning around, pulling out a knife and stabbing another man through the doorway, authorities said.

The victim, whose identity and age have not yet been released, ran away and the suspect got back on the trolley, according SDPD. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, who authorities have identified as Christopher Borjorquez, later exited the trolley at 1255 Imperial Ave. and was taken into custody a short time later.

San Diego Police Central Division Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the stabbing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.